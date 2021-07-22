D.R. Horton: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 80.23% over the past year to $3.10, which beat the estimate of $2.81.

Revenue of $7,285,000,000 rose by 35.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,190,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $27,600,000,000 and $28,100,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1700/41786

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $106.89

Company's 52-week low was at $61.67

Price action over last quarter: down 9.26%

Company Description

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 90 markets across 29 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages five regional homebuilding offices across the United States.