 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

D.R. Horton: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 80.23% over the past year to $3.10, which beat the estimate of $2.81.

Revenue of $7,285,000,000 rose by 35.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,190,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $27,600,000,000 and $28,100,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1700/41786

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $106.89

Company's 52-week low was at $61.67

Price action over last quarter: down 9.26%

Company Description

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 90 markets across 29 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages five regional homebuilding offices across the United States.

 

Related Articles (DHI)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Understanding D.R. Horton's Unusual Options Activity
Earnings Preview: D.R. Horton
Unusual Options Activity Insight: D.R. Horton
'Fast Money' Picks For July 19
Josh Brown Is Playing The Housing Market With Leslie's Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com