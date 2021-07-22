Recap: Commerce Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 305.88% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $347,125,000 up by 8.28% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $350,540,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 06:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.commercebank.com/news-info/event-calendar/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $83.06

Company's 52-week low was at $55.68

Price action over last quarter: down 5.64%

Company Description

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.