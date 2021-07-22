Alaska Air: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 91.53% year over year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($0.73).

Revenue of $1,527,000,000 up by 262.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ov2r4rn2

Price Action

52-week high: $74.25

Company's 52-week low was at $33.22

Price action over last quarter: down 16.78%

Company Overview

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.