Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.98% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $322,000,000 higher by 3.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $317,450,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.80 and $4.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,380,000,000 and $1,430,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vx6do3as

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $167.39

52-week low: $54.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.95%

Company Overview

Chart Industries Inc is a independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair Service & Leasing. It derives majority of the revenue from the Cryo Tank Solutions which has principal operations in the United States, Europe and Asia and primarily serves the geographic regions of the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia, supplies bulk, microbulk and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.