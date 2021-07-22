 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.98% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $322,000,000 higher by 3.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $317,450,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.80 and $4.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,380,000,000 and $1,430,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vx6do3as

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $167.39

52-week low: $54.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.95%

Company Overview

Chart Industries Inc is a independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair Service & Leasing. It derives majority of the revenue from the Cryo Tank Solutions which has principal operations in the United States, Europe and Asia and primarily serves the geographic regions of the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia, supplies bulk, microbulk and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

 

Related Articles (GTLS)

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
3 Oil Services Stocks With The Most Exposure To Hydrogen Production
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com