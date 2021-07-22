Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) moved higher by 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 96.08% year over year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $1,015,000,000 higher by 32.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $995,880,000.

Outlook

TRI Pointe Group said it expects Q3 deliveries to be between 1,450-1,550 homes at an average price between $620K-$630K.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478680&tp_key=f54709c93f

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.35

52-week low: $15.66

Price action over last quarter: down 5.94%

Company Description

Tri Pointe Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company designs and builds single-family homes and condominiums through its portfolio of six regional housing brands. Its largest regional brands include Maracay Homes, which operates in Arizona, and TRI Pointe and Pardee Homes, which operate in California, Nevada, and Colorado. From a geographic perspective, California is TRI Pointe's largest source of revenue, followed by Arizona and Nevada. The company also operates in Texas, Oregon, and Virginia. TRI Pointe completes approximately 4,000 homes annually with an average selling price around $500,000. TRI Pointe also is involved in the sale and development of land.