 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Richardson Electronics Beats On Q4 Revenue, Declares Dividend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 5:52am   Comments
Share:
Richardson Electronics Beats On Q4 Revenue, Declares Dividend
  • Richardson Electronics Ltd (NASDAQ: RELLreported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 35.1% year-on-year to $50.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $37.36 million.
  • Sales growth for Healthcare, PMG, Canvys, and Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication Equipment products drove the numbers.
  • PMT revenue increased 32.5% Y/Y to $38.9 million with a gross margin of 32%.
  • Canvys revenue grew 33.9% Y/Y to $8.8 million with a gross margin of 35.3%.
  • Healthcare revenue improved 92.3% Y/Y to $2.8 million with a gross margin of 29.4%.
  • The gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 32.4% due to a favorable product mix and improved manufacturing performance for Richardson Healthcare.
  • EPS was $0.14.
  • It held $43.3 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The company generated $0.83 million in net cash provided by operating activities during FY21.
  • The company noted over 30% sales growth its strategic business units during an unprecedented pandemic, resulting in a solid quarterly financial performance in nearly ten years.
  • Outlook: It holds an optimistic view for all of its businesses in FY22, including its patent-pending ultracapacitor modules for wind turbines and related LED battery replacements.
  • The board declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share on common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend to Class B common stock payable on Aug. 25 to stockholders of record as of Aug. 6.
  • Price action: RELL shares closed up 7.18% at $8.36 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RELL)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com