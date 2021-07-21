Recap: Live Oak Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1466.67% over the past year to $1.41, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $141,573,000 rose by 123.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $91,460,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $72.64

Company's 52-week low was at $15.17

Price action over last quarter: down 6.78%

Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.