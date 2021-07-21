Recap: CVB Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.58% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $116,224,000 decreased by 0.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $103,190,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.00

52-week low: $15.57

Price action over last quarter: down 7.70%

Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. Citizens Business Bank offers banking, lending, and investing services through approximately 57 banking centers and three trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.