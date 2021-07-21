Recap: OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 232.50% over the past year to $2.66, which beat the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $840,000,000 higher by 4.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $821,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

OneMain Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $61.90

52-week low: $23.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.37%

Company Overview

OneMain Holdings is one of the largest nonprime consumer finance companies in the United States and one of only a few companies in the consumer installment lending industry. It formed after a transaction brought together two branch-based consumer finance companies with complementary strategies and locations. Its services include providing personal loan products, offering credit and noncredit insurance, servicing loans, pursuing strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, and on occasion, establishing joint ventures or forming strategic alliances. The company's one reportable segment is consumer and insurance. In addition to hundreds of branches, the company also has a significant online business. The main source of revenue is net interest income.