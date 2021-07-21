Trustco Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 539.32% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $44,810,000 up by 9.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Trustco Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $41.47

52-week low: $5.05

Price action over last quarter: down 7.66%

Company Description

Trustco Bank Corp N Y is a savings and loan holding company. The core part of a business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments. It offers a range of both personal and business banking services. The company's product includes savings accounts; retirement accounts; money market account; mortgages; building loans; auto loans and others.