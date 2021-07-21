Trustco Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 539.32% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.69.
Revenue of $44,810,000 up by 9.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,680,000.
Looking Ahead
Trustco Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
52-week high: $41.47
52-week low: $5.05
Price action over last quarter: down 7.66%
Company Description
Trustco Bank Corp N Y is a savings and loan holding company. The core part of a business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments. It offers a range of both personal and business banking services. The company's product includes savings accounts; retirement accounts; money market account; mortgages; building loans; auto loans and others.
