Recap: Cohen & Steers Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 74.07% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $144,269,000 up by 53.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $131,170,000.

Outlook

Cohen & Steers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $82.54

52-week low: $54.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.21%

Company Overview

Cohen & Steers is a niche asset manager concentrating on real estate securities. The firm invests mainly in the equity shares of real estate investment trusts, with holdings in domestic and international real estate securities accounting for around 60% of its $94.2 billion in managed assets at the end of May 2021. Cohen & Steers also manages portfolios dedicated to preferred securities, utilities stocks, and other high-yield offerings. It expects to balance distribution among its closed-end mutual funds, open-end mutual funds, and institutional accounts over time. During the past year, the firm garnered 43% (29%) of its assets under management (base management fees) from institutional clients, 44% (51%) from open-end funds, and 13% (20%) from closed-end funds.