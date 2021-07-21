Recap: Washington Trust Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 17.36% year over year to $1.00, which missed the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $34,754,000 up by 12.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,200,000.

Guidance

Washington Trust Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Washington Trust Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.20

52-week low: $30.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.18%

Company Overview

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates in two segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending activities, commercial loans, residential real estate loans deposit activities and others. The Wealth Management Services segment consists of investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian, and settlement of decedents estates. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.