Valmont Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 53.00% year over year to $3.06, which beat the estimate of $2.50.

Revenue of $894,629,000 rose by 29.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $814,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Valmont Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $10.40-$11.10 vs $9.89 Est.

Technicals

52-week high: $265.09

Company's 52-week low was at $115.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.31%

Company Description

Valmont Industries Inc is a diversified global producer of fabricated metal products, steel, pole structures, towers, irrigation systems, and other components. Manufactured and engineered structures serve the global lighting and traffic, wireless communication, electrical distribution, and roadway safety industries. Other solutions help people and components move safely and effectively in an industrial, infrastructure, or commercial facility. Valmont has four operating segments: engineered support structures, utility support structures, coatings, irrigation and Other. Customers are primarily state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications, farmers, and other stakeholders in the manufacturing sector. The majority of sales derive from the United States.