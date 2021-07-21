Stewart Information Servs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 131.39% year over year to $3.17, which beat the estimate of $1.86.

Revenue of $818,809,000 up by 58.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $672,800,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $62.44

Company's 52-week low was at $35.04

Price action over last quarter: down 1.30%

Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp is a provider of real estate services. The company offers residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to the mortgage industry. Its operating segments include title insurance and related services, and ancillary services and corporate. Title insurance and related services include the functions of searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to real property. Ancillary services and corporate segment provide search and valuation services to the mortgage industry through Stewart Lender Services.