Recap: Landstar System Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 252.94% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $2.31.

Revenue of $1,571,000,000 higher by 90.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $182.63

Company's 52-week low was at $118.64

Price action over last quarter: down 8.43%

Company Overview

Landstar System is an asset-light third-party logistics provider focused on over-the-road truck transportation (92% of revenue). It also offers intermodal (3%) and global air and ocean forwarding (3%). The remainder of its revenue stems from warehousing services and premiums from insurance programs offered to captive owner-operators.

 

