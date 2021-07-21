Plexus: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.50% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $814,387,000 declined by 5.02% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $840,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected to be between $1.13 and $1.29.

Q4 revenue expected between $875,000,000 and $915,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $101.17

Company's 52-week low was at $64.35

Price action over last quarter: down 2.60%

Company Description

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's operating segments comprise of AMER, APAC and EMEA.