Recap: UFP Industries Q2 Earnings

Shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 141.67% over the past year to $2.61, which beat the estimate of $1.80.

Revenue of $2,701,000,000 up by 117.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,260,000,000.

Outlook

UFP Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o5vqs2yn

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $89.97

Company's 52-week low was at $48.82

Price action over last quarter: down 6.14%

Company Overview

UFP Industries Inc produces and sells lumber and treated wood products in three main customer categories: retail, industrial, and construction. The retail category, which generates the most revenue, sells lumber products to retailers, including big-box home improvement retailers. The industrial category sells wood pallets, boxes, packaging crates, and other containers used for industrial shipping. The construction category sells manufactured housing and building materials to the construction industry. The vast majority revenue is generated in the United States.