Tenet Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.19% over the past year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $4,954,000,000 higher by 35.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,780,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Tenet Sees Q3 Sales $4.6B-$4.8B vs $4.88B Est., Adj. EPS $0.73-$1.06 vs $1.06 Est.

Tenet Sees FY21 Sales $19.25B-$19.65B vs $19.61B Est.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $71.75

52-week low: $21.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.33%

Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare provider organization operating a collection of hospitals (65) and many outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, freestanding imaging centers, freestanding emergency rooms/micro-hospitals, and physician practices across the United States. Tenet enjoys the number-one ambulatory surgical center position nationwide through its nearly full stake in United Surgical Partners International.