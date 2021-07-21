Recap: Whirlpool Q2 Earnings

Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 208.84% over the past year to $6.64, which beat the estimate of $5.93.

Revenue of $5,324,000,000 up by 31.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,050,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $26.00 and $26.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $22,569,000,000 and $22,569,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $257.68

Company's 52-week low was at $141.21

Price action over last quarter: down 8.15%

Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp is a global manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances and related products. Its segments consist of North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Most of the company's sales occur in North America. Products are divided into various classes, including laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and others. The majority of revenue is derived from the laundry appliances and refrigerators and freezers classes. Whirlpool also sells its products to other manufacturers, distributors, and retailers for resale across its geographic segments. The company's major international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, and Brastemp among others.