Recap: CSX Q2 Earnings
Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 38.46% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
Revenue of $2,990,000,000 up by 32.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,920,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.csx.com%2F&eventid=3195937&sessionid=1&key=5AA5EEAFCA4958FE6375B52B61DB58F2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $104.87
52-week low: $30.64
Price action over last quarter: down 7.77%
Company Overview
Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $11 billion in 2020. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (13% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (22%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (9%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings