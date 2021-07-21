Recap: CSX Q2 Earnings

Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 38.46% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $2,990,000,000 up by 32.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,920,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.csx.com%2F&eventid=3195937&sessionid=1&key=5AA5EEAFCA4958FE6375B52B61DB58F2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $104.87

52-week low: $30.64

Price action over last quarter: down 7.77%

Company Overview

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $11 billion in 2020. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (13% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (22%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (9%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.