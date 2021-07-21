Las Vegas Sands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 75.24% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $1,173,000,000 up by 1096.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,420,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.sands.com%2F&eventid=3194110&sessionid=1&key=6C105EA5C83BF4D5134CFEDC01066834®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.77

Company's 52-week low was at $42.58

Price action over last quarter: down 15.28%

Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Sands Cotai Central Londoner, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian in Macao, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, and the Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas in the U.S. (which it plans to sell to Apollo and VICI for $6.25 billion). We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2025. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company will generate all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating around 80% of sales.