SEI Investments: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.76% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $475,651,000 rose by 18.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $462,240,000.

Guidance

SEI Investments hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rw63bx5q

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $64.78

52-week low: $48.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.97%

Company Overview

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $94 billion in assets under management. As of Dec. 31, 2020, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on about $1.2 trillion in assets.