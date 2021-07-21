 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Constellation Brands
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Share:

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) showed a loss in earnings since Q4, totaling $75.10 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 3.79% to $2.03 billion during Q1. In Q4, Constellation Brands earned $540.40 million and total sales reached $1.95 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Constellation Brands posted an ROCE of 0.01%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Constellation Brands, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Analyst Predictions

Constellation Brands reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.33/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.32/share.

 

Related Articles (STZ)

Constellation Brands: Return On Capital Employed Insights
Constellation Brands Shares Gain On Q1 Beats, Strong FY22 Guidance, Incremental Stock Buyback
Constellation Brands Earnings Beat Estimates While Micron Waits In Wings After Close
Recap: Constellation Brands Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2021
Constellation Brands Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings