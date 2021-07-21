A Preview Of DMC Global's Earnings

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DMC Global reporting earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $69.47 million. In the same quarter last year, DMC Global posted a loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $43.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 144.83%. Revenue would be up 60.8% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.05 -0.09 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.05 0.08 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 58.30 M 52.79 M 46.50 M 45.29 M Revenue Actual 55.66 M 57.11 M 55.28 M 43.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of DMC Global were trading at $49.84 as of July 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DMC Global is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.