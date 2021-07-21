Crocs's Earnings Outlook

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Crocs analysts model for earnings of $1.52 per share on sales of $559.11 million. Crocs earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.01 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $331.55 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 50.5% increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 68.64% from the same quarter last year. Crocs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.78 0.69 0.14 EPS Actual 1.49 1.06 0.94 1.01 Revenue Estimate 414.23 M 399.51 M 339.56 M 246.93 M Revenue Actual 460.10 M 411.51 M 361.74 M 331.55 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs were trading at $116.29 as of July 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 228.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Crocs is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.