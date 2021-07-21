Capital One Financial's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, July 22, Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Capital One Financial analysts model for earnings of $4.61 per share on sales of $7.09 billion. Capital One Financial EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.21. Sales were $6.56 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 308.6%. Sales would be up 8.15% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 4.17 2.86 2.01 -1.46 EPS Actual 7.03 5.29 5.06 -2.21 Revenue Estimate 6.98 B 6.97 B 6.70 B 6.83 B Revenue Actual 7.11 B 7.34 B 7.38 B 6.56 B

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial were trading at $157.98 as of July 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 146.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Capital One Financial is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.