Verizon Communications: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 16.10% year over year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $1.29.
Revenue of $33,764,000,000 rose by 11.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,680,000,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.25 and $5.35.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.verizon.com/about/investors/investor-calendar
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $61.95
52-week low: $53.83
Price action over last quarter: down 1.36%
Company Profile
Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (more than 70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 91 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 25 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. The firm has agreed to acquire Tracfone, a wireless reseller that serves about 20 million prepaid customers in the U.S., from America Movil. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News