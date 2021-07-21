Recap: SAP Q2 Earnings

Shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) decreased 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 63.57% over the past year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $8,033,000,000 rose by 8.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,940,000,000.

Looking Ahead

SAP hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://broadcast.co.sap.com/go/QReport

Price Action

52-week high: $169.30

52-week low: $104.64

Price action over last quarter: down 4.22%

Company Description

Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.