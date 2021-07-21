Recap: Nasdaq Q2 Earnings

Shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.38% year over year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.70.

Revenue of $846,000,000 up by 21.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $810,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Nasdaq hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5d3qt7g7

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $182.72

Company's 52-week low was at $118.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.58%

Company Description

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%). Nasdaq's corporate-services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies and through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.