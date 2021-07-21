Recap: Northern Trust Q2 Earnings

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.60% over the past year to $1.79, which beat the estimate of $1.72.

Revenue of $1,580,000,000 higher by 4.91% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $1,580,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144181 http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144535 https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4m9gfia5 https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zzbpbs4z

Price Action

52-week high: $123.10

Company's 52-week low was at $72.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.74%

Company Description

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the U.S. and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Dec. 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $14.5 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.