Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) moved higher by 4.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 300.00% over the past year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.16.
Revenue of $5,142,000,000 rose by 8.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,950,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Baker Hughes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/scaxafmf
Technicals
52-week high: $26.57
Company's 52-week low was at $12.13
Price action over last quarter: Up 5.95%
Company Overview
Baker Hughes in its current form originated in 2017 from the merger of Baker Hughes with GE Oil & Gas. Baker Hughes' history of oilfield innovation stretches back over a century, and with the combination with GE, the company now can offer the full spectrum of services to oil and gas companies, from upstream to downstream.
