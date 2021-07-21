Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) moved higher by 4.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 300.00% over the past year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $5,142,000,000 rose by 8.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,950,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Baker Hughes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/scaxafmf

Technicals

52-week high: $26.57

Company's 52-week low was at $12.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.95%

Company Overview

Baker Hughes in its current form originated in 2017 from the merger of Baker Hughes with GE Oil & Gas. Baker Hughes' history of oilfield innovation stretches back over a century, and with the combination with GE, the company now can offer the full spectrum of services to oil and gas companies, from upstream to downstream.