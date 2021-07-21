 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comerica: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:55am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 190.00% year over year to $2.32, which beat the estimate of $1.59.

Revenue of $749,000,000 up by 4.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $724,550,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bs8t8hmg

Technicals

52-week high: $79.86

52-week low: $34.46

Price action over last quarter: down 4.63%

Company Description

Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada.

 

Related Articles (CMA)

Earnings Preview For Comerica
Expert Ratings For Comerica
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Understanding Comerica's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com