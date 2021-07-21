Comerica: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 190.00% year over year to $2.32, which beat the estimate of $1.59.

Revenue of $749,000,000 up by 4.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $724,550,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bs8t8hmg

Technicals

52-week high: $79.86

52-week low: $34.46

Price action over last quarter: down 4.63%

Company Description

Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada.