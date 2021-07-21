Comerica: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 190.00% year over year to $2.32, which beat the estimate of $1.59.
Revenue of $749,000,000 up by 4.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $724,550,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bs8t8hmg
Technicals
52-week high: $79.86
52-week low: $34.46
Price action over last quarter: down 4.63%
Company Description
Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada.
