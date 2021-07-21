Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 438.46% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.29.
Revenue of $75,393,000 declined by 2.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $73,450,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 21, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bhlb/mediaframe/45576/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $28.89
52-week low: $8.55
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.83%
Company Overview
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc is a holding company. It offers deposit, lending, investment, wealth management, and insurance services.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News