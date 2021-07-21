Berkshire Hills Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 438.46% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $75,393,000 declined by 2.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $73,450,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bhlb/mediaframe/45576/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.89

52-week low: $8.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.83%

Company Overview

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc is a holding company. It offers deposit, lending, investment, wealth management, and insurance services.