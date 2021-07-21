Recap: OFG Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $102,257,000 decreased by 2.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $99,700,000.

Guidance

OFG Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

OFG Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ofg/mediaframe/45453/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.52

52-week low: $11.97

Price action over last quarter: down 10.33%

Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries provides banking and financial services. It operates through three segments namely Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It serves to clients such as commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. It provides services in the region of Puerto Rico.