Recap: SmartFinancial Q2 Earnings

Shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.34% year over year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $32,040,000 rose by 9.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $30,760,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.41

Company's 52-week low was at $12.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.86%

Company Overview

SmartFinancial Inc operates as a bank holding company for SmartBank. It offers various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans, primarily in commercial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential and commercial construction loans. The primary source of revenue is interest income from earning assets, namely loans and securities.