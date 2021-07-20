Preferred Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 39.81% over the past year to $1.44, which missed the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $43,361,000 higher by 2.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $46,720,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Preferred Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $69.44

Company's 52-week low was at $30.65

Price action over last quarter: down 10.30%

Company Description

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank located in California. Its products and services are divided into Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Commercial Banking which includes Checking accounts, Savings accounts, CDs, Loans and Credit, Electronic banking and Treasury Management. It provides personalized deposit services, real estate finance, commercial loans, and trade finance credit facilities to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from Southern and Northern California and Flushing.