Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 58.00% year over year to ($3.91), which beat the estimate of ($4.23).

Revenue of $5,471,000,000 up by 270.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

United Airlines Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Airlines Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.70

52-week low: $30.32

Price action over last quarter: down 7.95%

Company Profile

United Airlines is the world's third- largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United's hubs include San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.

 

