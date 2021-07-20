Recap: Hancock Whitney Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1145.45% over the past year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $328,915,000 higher by 4.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $318,090,000.

Guidance

Hancock Whitney hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hancock Whitney hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hancockwhitney.com%2F&eventid=3192718&sessionid=1&key=42A6A11D0837571C4B28F137E0E9F1AF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $50.69

52-week low: $17.42

Price action over last quarter: down 5.94%

Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp operates bank offices and financial centers. The company offers financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee.