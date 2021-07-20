Chipotle Mexican Grill: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1765.00% year over year to $7.46, which beat the estimate of $6.49.

Revenue of $1,893,000,000 higher by 38.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Chipotle Sees Q3 Comps Up In Low To Mid Double Digits Range

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/41543

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $1626.57

52-week low: $1094.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.44%

Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales approaching $6 billion in 2020. The Mexican concept is entirely company-owned, with a footprint of 2,800 stores heavily indexed to the United States, though the firm maintains a small presence in Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.