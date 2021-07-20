Recap: AAR Q4 Earnings

Shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.77% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $437,600,000 rose by 5.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $421,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.aarcorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.49

Company's 52-week low was at $16.53

Price action over last quarter: down 10.85%

Company Overview

AAR Corp is engaged in providing products and services to aviation, government, and defense market. It operates in two segments namely Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by it's commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment consists of businesses that provide products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Aviation Services Segment.