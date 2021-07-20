Netflix: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell, then rose after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 86.79% over the past year to $2.97, which missed the estimate of $3.15.

Revenue of $7,342,000,000 rose by 19.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,320,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $2.55 and $2.55.

Q3 revenue expected between $7,477,000,000 and $7,477,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.youtube.com/user/NetflixIR/videos

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $593.29

Company's 52-week low was at $458.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.34%

Company Description

Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. In 2011, Netflix introduced DVD-only plans and separated the combined streaming and DVD plans, making it necessary for subscribers who want both to have separate plans.