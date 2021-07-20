Recap: Sleep Number Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) moved lower after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 295.56% over the past year to $0.88, which missed the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $484,316,000 higher by 69.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $503,850,000.

Outlook

Sleep Number Raises FY21 EPS Guidance From $6.50+ To At Least $7.25 vs $6.75 Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.sleepnumber.com%2F&eventid=3190467&sessionid=1&key=4D891830FF2C18730BAC98D7885F1F10®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $151.44

52-week low: $42.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.63%

Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. offers individualized mattresses and sleep solutions. Consumers can customize Sleep Number bedding to suit their comforts. The company utilizes algorithms and biometric data for customizations. Revenue is generated through marketing and selling bedding through two distribution channels: company-controlled, including direct-to-consumer retail and online sales; and wholesale, which sells through selected wholesale and retail customers. Almost all revenue comes from company-controlled retail sales. Sleep Number Corp. sells its products throughout the United States.