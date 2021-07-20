Earnings Preview For Banner

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Banner reporting earnings of $1.11 per share on sales of $122.62 million. Banner reported a per-share profit of $0.67 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $147.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 65.67% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 16.75% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.92 0.82 0.34 EPS Actual 1.33 1.08 1.04 0.67 Revenue Estimate 132.76 M 121.77 M 124.62 M 118.29 M Revenue Actual 141.93 M 144.95 M 149.25 M 147.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Banner were trading at $49.66 as of July 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Banner is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.