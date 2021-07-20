Whirlpool's Earnings: A Preview

On Wednesday, July 21, Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Wall Street analysts see Whirlpool reporting earnings of $5.93 per share on sales of $5.05 billion. In the same quarter last year, Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $2.15 on revenue of $4.04 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 175.81% increase for the company. Sales would be up 24.94% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 5.41 6.07 3.75 0.87 EPS Actual 7.20 6.64 6.91 2.15 Revenue Estimate 4.85 B 5.59 B 4.61 B 3.51 B Revenue Actual 5.36 B 5.80 B 5.29 B 4.04 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Whirlpool is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.