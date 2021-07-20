Earnings Preview: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Sell-side analysts are expecting TechnipFMC's loss per share to be near $0.01 on sales of $1.60 billion. TechnipFMC earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.09 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $3.16 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 111.11%. Sales would be down 49.35% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.20 0.22 0.06 EPS Actual -0.03 0.05 0.16 0.09 Revenue Estimate 1.53 B 3.38 B 3.29 B 3.11 B Revenue Actual 1.63 B 3.43 B 3.34 B 3.16 B

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 12.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TechnipFMC is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.