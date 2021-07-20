A Preview Of Harley-Davidson's Earnings

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson earnings of $1.17 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.42 billion, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Harley-Davidson announced EPS of $0.35 on revenue of $669.27 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 434.29%. Sales would be up 112.17% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.14 0.28 0.08 EPS Actual 1.68 -0.44 1.05 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 1.25 B 772.96 M 862.05 M 829.94 M Revenue Actual 1.23 B 530.96 M 964.03 M 669.27 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Harley-Davidson are up 47.71%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Harley-Davidson is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.