Valmont Industries's Earnings Outlook

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Valmont Industries modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.5 on revenue of $814.85 million. Valmont Industries reported a per-share profit of $2.0 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $688.81 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25.0%. Sales would be up 18.3% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 2.12 1.79 1.72 1.44 EPS Actual 2.57 2.20 1.99 2 Revenue Estimate 756.27 M 724.76 M 689.54 M 653.19 M Revenue Actual 774.89 M 798.38 M 733.97 M 688.81 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Valmont Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.