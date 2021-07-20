Earnings Preview For Equifax

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 21. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Equifax management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.71 on revenue of $1.16 billion. In the same quarter last year, Equifax announced EPS of $1.6 on revenue of $982.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.87% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 18.03% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.83 1.60 1.27 EPS Actual 1.97 2 1.87 1.60 Revenue Estimate 1.12 B 1.08 B 1.00 B 913.00 M Revenue Actual 1.21 B 1.12 B 1.07 B 982.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax were trading at $248.73 as of July 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Equifax is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.