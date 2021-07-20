 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Telenor Stock Gains On Q2 Subscriber Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 11:21am   Comments
Share:
Telenor Stock Gains On Q2 Subscriber Growth
  • Telenor ASA (OTC: TELNYreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.3% year-on-year to about NOK 27.2 billion.
  • Organic revenue grew 3.3% Y/Y.
  • Subscription and traffic revenues increased by 2% Y/Y on an organic basis.
  • The growth reflects strong performance in the Nordics combined with a growing subscriber base and increased data consumption in the Asian markets.
  • The company’s mobile subscriber base rose by 1.7 million.
  • Organic EBITDA grew 3.6% Y/Y.
  • EBITDA margin remained flat at 45.5%.
  • The net income was about NOK 2.2 billion.
  • The company generated NOK 9.8 billion in net cash flow from operating activities.
  • It held NOK 19.7 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: It currently sees organic subscription and traffic revenues growth of 0-1%, organic EBITDA growth of 0-2% in FY21.
  • In June, Telenor paid the first tranche of the dividend for 2020 of NOK 6.7 billion or NOK 5.0 per share.
  • On July 8, the Group announced an agreement to sell its operations in Myanmar. 
  • Price action: TELNY shares are trading up by 2.91% at $17.05 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TELNY)

Axiata, Telenor Partner To Merge Malaysian Operations In $12.1B Deal: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com