Recap: GATX Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.57% over the past year to $1.35, which beat the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $317,100,000 higher by 5.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $312,750,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.30 and $4.50.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wdw6h39w

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $106.31

52-week low: $59.32

Price action over last quarter: down 9.20%

Company Description

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. GATX operates four business segments: rail North America, rail international, an American steamship company, and portfolio management. The rail business offers railcar leasing and maintenance, as well as asset-related, financial, and management services. The company owns and leases fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, which consist of tank and freight railcars. Industries served include refining and petroleum, chemicals and plastics, railroads and other transportation, mining, and food and agriculture.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

